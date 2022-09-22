Is Slime Rancher 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

Slime Rancher 2 brings you to Rainbow Island, with even more slimes for you to find than in the original game. The overall formula won’t change much when you play as Beatrix LeBeau, but what’s there to change when you’re collecting slimes and taking care of them? For those looking forward to playing this adorable sequel, can you expect to play Slime Rancher 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

Will Slime Rancher 2 be on Xbox Game Pass?

We can confirm that Slime Rancher 2 will be available as a day one Xbox Game Pass launch. For those who have access to the subscription, you can download Slime Rancher 2 when it becomes available, and you won’t have to spend any extra money on adding it to your collection. In addition, it will be available on both the console and PC versions of the Game Pass subscription, meaning you can play it regardless of your subscription.

In Slime Rancher 2, LeBeau has made her way to Rainbow Island, a location full of ancient technology and natural resources, with multiple new slimes for her to find and discover. When LeBeau arrives on the island, she will spend it cataloging the many new slimes she encounters, and she’s looking to learn about the location’s history, trying to find out what happened there.

If you’re new to the series, Slime Rancher 2 is an excellent single-player adventure for exploring your island and collecting every slime you encounter, bringing them back to your Conservatory. For returning fans of Slime Rancher, there’s more to check out in this sequel, but don’t expect too many massive changes. Slime Rancher 2 will be an early access game, and additional changes will arrive throughout its development. It took roughly a year for the original Slime Rancher to leave early access, and the sequel might follow a similar trend.