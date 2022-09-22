Plorts an important currency and resource for you to collect in Slime Rancher 2. It’s going to be the primary item you use to get paid and earn money in the game, and each plort has a different value, making the slimes that produce the more expensive ones far more valuable to your collection. There’s a particular way you’ll earn plorts from your slimes. This guide covers how to get plorts in Slime Rancher 2.

The best way to get plorts in Slime Rancher 2

The plorts you receive from your slimes are naturally produced items, but they don’t show up by merely collecting the slimes and holding them in pens. Instead, the only way for slime to create a plort is if it has had enough food, and you will need to adventure around the area to collect enough food to feed them.

The type of food you use on a slime will vary based on the slime you’ve collected. For example, a Pink Slime’s diet consists of anything, so they’re not picky. You can feed them carrots, hen-hens, pogofruit, and anything else edible you can find on Rainbow Island, or you can grow. Cotton Slime, on the other hand, prefers only to eat veggies. Because they only eat veggies, they will refuse to eat hen-hens, and their favorite food to eat is water lettuce, which is extremely important for you to know.

After you’ve fed a slime enough times, they will produce a plort, and you can take it to the Plort Market at the back of your facility to sell. You’ll earn coins for every plort you sell. For those who want to earn the most plorts from a slime, make sure to feed a slime it’s a favorite food. For Cotton Slime, whenever you provide it water lettuce, it will produce twice as many plorts, giving you more opportunities to sell that on the open market, earning more coins so you can expand your operation to collect even more slimes.