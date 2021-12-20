How to find a volcanic world in No Man’s Sky

The volcanic biome in No Man’s Sky covers a wide range of planet types, all of which you’ll come across during your playthroughs. These planets are generally much hotter than others and contain more environmental hazards for you to work around. Any player wanting to settle and build a base on one is pushing the boundaries of base management. This guide explains how to find volcanic worlds to help you identify them quickly.

Volcanic world descriptors

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are a few descriptors for volcanic worlds. If you land on any planet with one of the descriptors below, then you’ve found a volcanic world.

Lava

Unstable

Magma

Violent

Erupting

Molten

Volcanic

Flame-Ruptured

Ash-Shrouded

Imminent Core Detonation

Ashen

Obsidian Bead

Tectonic

Basalt

What are volcanic worlds?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Conditions on volcanic worlds aren’t ideal. Usually, they have pretty extreme weather that causes fire to spawn whenever a storm sweeps through. So, as you can imagine, you’ll also come across the occasional volcano that you can explore to find some hot lava. However, even these planets host life, and you can even find a settlement to rule over on them if you want to.

We recommend spending as little time as possible on these worlds because there are much nicer ones in the galaxy to call home. But, of course, you may need to find one for a specific Milestone in an Expedition. If that’s the case, make sure your visit is a fleeting one.