How to complete Furnace of Life in No Man’s Sky Expedition 2: Beachhead/Normandy

Furnace of Life is the third Milestone in the third Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 2: Beachhead/Normandy. To complete it, you need to discover creatures on a scorched world. This is far from easy to do if you’re trying to complete this Expedition in a rush, which is why we’ve put together this guide, explaining how to complete it without deviating from the main Expedition path.

Visit Etaga 69/R6 and scan something

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re following this Expedition in order of Milestones, then this one is pretty easy to complete early on. There’s a scorched world in the same system as the second Rendezvous Point, which you’ll have visited when completing Rendezvous 2. The planet is called Etaga 69/R6, and visiting it takes no time at all, considering you have to visit this system anyway.

Once you’ve landed on the planet, you need to scan one lifeform to complete this Milestone. There are twelve in total on the planet, so at least one should be nearby when you’re looking for something to scan. After the Milestone has been completed, you can claim a Supreme Scanning System Upgrade, a Biological Sample, and a Supreme Hazard Protection Upgrade from the Expedition menu.