How to find a way into the ruins at the Chugyard to get Mekton parts for Gizmo in Biomutant

As you explore the world of Biomutant you will come to the Chugyard, and area filled with assorted enemies. Make sure you interact with the noticeboard at the front of the Chugyard to get a mission that requires you to track down Gizmo, who is thought to be in the area.

Go inside and take out all the enemies, then pry open the doors, killing the remaining enemy inside. A sequence will play where a rocket destroys a door, giving you access to the inside portion of the Chugyard.

Head inside to find Gizmo, who will tell you that he needs an important item from the ruins inside. Open the shutter doors and you will be faced with a Hypoxia Zone. You cannot breath in a Hypoxia Zone so you will need to run quickly through this area until you see a tunnel on the right. Duck down inside and you will find a door you can open, leading to a new area and some fresh air.

Inside, players will find a small room off to the left, and this will contain a route that allows them to jump up to the next level. From there, they can shimmy across a rope to get to a truck. Grab the container that is on the truck and then quickly run to the right, across the broken ground, and in the door. This section is another area that inflicts Hypoxia, so players will want to get through it as quickly as possible.

Inside, players will find the Mekton parts, and can then climb up at the yellow areas to get to the top of the building, where a new rope will allow them to slide down, back to the starting area. After that, all they need to do is interact with Gizmo to give him the Mekton parts.