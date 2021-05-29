Is Biomutant on Xbox Game Pass? – Which subscription service carries it?

THQ Nordic’s open-world adventure Biomutant received a mixed reception on release, but it has its dedicated fans that enjoy its strange world and thrilling combat. It seems like a prime candidate for Xbox Game Pass but did it make the list? Let’s dive in.

Is Biomutant on Xbox Game Pass?

At this time of writing, no. While we think it’s likely to join at some point in the future, you are not able to play it through the subscription service currently.

Is it on any subscription service?

Yes, Biomutant can be played through EA Play Pro, a costly monthly subscription at $14.99. However, this service is only available through EA’s portal on PC, not on Xbox. While it’s pricey, it is an attractive offer as you can also play Mass Effect: Legendary Edition and Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered as well as Biomutant.

Is it worth a purchase instead?

Image via Experiment 101

Biomutant offers a unique diversion from the likes of other open world games like Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry. It’s landscape has plenty of charm, and the game itself seems inspired by the likes of Ratchet & Clank, the Batman: Arkham series, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This combination, according to our review, gives players “a fun and engaging title that more than lives up to the charm displayed in trailers and promotional materials.” We gave it an 8.5 out of 10, so we’d recommend you purchasing it at full price if you have the money.

Alternatives while you wait

Biomutant is not on Xbox Game Pass yet, but there are many similar titles that you can check out on the budget friendly service. They include: