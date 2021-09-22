How to find a way to sneak into the building while during Chapter 1 Black Sheep in Lost Judgement

One of your first tasks in Lost Judgement is to follow Kosuke. He will eventually head to a building with a guard on the door, and it will be up to you to find a way inside. This will involve some scanning of the scene and a short climbing puzzle that you will need to complete.

In this guide, we will show you how to get inside the building, as it can be just a little confusing if you are new to the series. The first thing to do is scan the central window above the door. You have to hold R2 to focus on an area, then hit the X or A button to scan it. The character will then make a determination about how useful this new information is.

After you scan the central window, scan the window to the left, just above all the air ducts for the air conditioning system. Once that is complete, look to the left and scan the alley that can be found there. Now it is time to walk down the alley, the scan the air conditioning units on the left wall.

Scan Point 1

Scan Point 2

Scan Point 3

This will open up a short climbing puzzle. You will need to watch out for your grip gauge, as if you hang from something for too long, you will lose your grip and fall.