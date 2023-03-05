How to find all the South Hogwarts Collection Chests in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is located in the South Hogwarts Region of the Highlands map. The school itself is home to a huge number of collectibles, including 35 Collection Chests. But there are a further nine Collection Chests elsewhere in the South Hogwarts Region. Three of these chests are in Lower Hogsfield, and five are in Aranshire (although one of these six is not included in the Aranshire collectibles list), and one is in a bandit camp near Aranshire.

All South Hogwarts Collection Chest locations

Where to find every Collection Chest in Aranshire

Screenshot by Gamepur

A Collection Chest is in the cellar of Mary Portman’s house, which can only be accessed during the Tangled Web side quest or after you complete it. The chest is on the southeast side of the area where you fight The Insatiable Spider.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A Collection Chest is hidden under some rubble by a wall at the edge of the vegetable patch on the north side of the village. Use a destructive spell like Bombarda to clear the rubble.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A Collection Chest is inside the house to the east of the same vegetable patch. You’ll need Alohomora to get inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A Collection Chest is in the small house behind Crispin Dunne’s stall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A Collection Chest is upstairs in the large house on the northeast edge of the village. You’ll also need Alohomora to get into that one.

Where to find the Collection Chest in the Aranshire bandit camp

Screenshot by Gamepur

A Collection Chest is underneath the long walkway on the northwest side of the bandit camp southeast of Aranshire.

Where to find every Collection Chest in Lower Hogsfield

Screenshot by Gamepur

A Collection Chest is in the large house south of the Lower Hogsfield Floo Flame. You’ll need Alohomora to get in.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A Collection Chest is on top of a crate immediately behind the same large house.

Screenshot by Gamepur

One more Collection Chest is under an upturned cart in the pond east of the village.