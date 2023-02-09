How to get the Alohomora spell in Hogwarts Legacy

As you explore the vast magical world of Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll likely run into locked doors that won’t budge. So now you have an acromantula-sized necessity to see what’s behind that door. If only one of Hogwarts Legacy’s 34 spells could help you get those locked doors open. Fans of the saga already know what spell we’re hinting at Alohomora. Luckily, the spell Hermione uses to escape from Filch in the movies is also available in Hogwarts Legacy. Once you unlock it, you can unlock the locked doors.

How to unlock Alohomora in Hogwarts Legacy

You won’t learn the Alohomora spell in the early game. You’ll have to go as far as the 25th quest, “The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament,” to unlock it. Let us put the number 25 into perspective: you’ll get this quest once you’ve spent around eight hours in the game.

For this quest, you’ll receive an owl message from Gladwid Moon and request that you sneak into a restricted part of Hogwarts at night and grab two Demiguise statues for him. Completing this quest for him will unlock the Alohomora Spell in Hogwarts Legacy. Now, all that’s left to do is master that door-opening minigame.

How Alohomora spell works in Hogwarts Legacy | Alohomora spell upgrade guide

The catch is that you can only open all level 1 locked doors. You’ll need to upgrade the Alohomora spell to unlock higher-level doors. If you find yourself in front of a level 2 door and need to upgrade Alohomora, you’ll need to grab a couple more Demiguise statues for Gladwil Moon at night. To max out this spell, you’ll need to deliver 20 Demiguise statues. With so many rewards hidden behind closed doors, it pays to upgrade Alohomora as soon as possible.