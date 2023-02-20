All butterfly locations in Hogwarts Legacy

If you want to embellish your Room of Requirement with excellent yet easy-to-get decorations, consider finding all the Butterfly kaleidoscopes across the world map in Hogwarts Legacy. Like Merlin Trials or Treasure Vaults, Butterflies are points of interest across the Highlands, where you must follow colorful Butterflies to a hidden Treasure Chest. The cache only appears after the Butterflies have arrived at their fixed destination, so you will not find anything if you search the same spot prior. Some Butterflies will take you a few yards from their starting point, while others might take you on an extended stroll.

Related: All Moth mirror locations in Hogwarts Legacy

How to Interact with Butterflies in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

No Spell is needed to “activate” a Butterfly kaleidoscope in Hogwarts Legacy, as the insects will start flying toward their destination as soon as your character touches them. While riding your Broom to follow Butterflies is better than chasing them on foot, following the Butterflies is not necessary for them to move. In other words, you can wait for them to reach the chest before collecting the loot. Just be sure to keep an eye on their map icon in Hogwarts Legacy to avoid losing their position.

Follow The Butterflies Quest Butterfly Location in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first time most players in Hogwarts Legacy will likely encounter their first Butterfly kaleidoscope is during the “Follow The Butterflies” quest. You can start this quest by speaking with Clementine Willardsey, an NPC in The Three Broomsticks of Hogsmeade. She will ask that you follow a trail of Butterflies north of the Forbidden Forest Floo Flame. The kaleidoscope will guide you to a spot in the woods beside a cluster of Moonstones near The Collector’s Cave. You do not need to clear this quest to find Butterfly Treasure Chests in the open world.

North Ford Bog Butterfly Location in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Butterfly location is at the top of the world map in Hogwarts Legacy, near the hamlet of Pitt-Upon-Ford. You will find the kaleidoscope on the northern trail leading east from the village. The Butterflies will guide you across a covered wooden bridge to the bank of a river near a tranquil waterfall.

Forbidden Forest Butterfly Location in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the third Butterfly location in Hogwarts Legacy south of a Small Bandit Camp northeast of Jackdaws Tomb. The trail will take you eastward up a sloping pathway to a small abandoned cabin in the woods.

North Hogwarts Region Butterfly Location in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Starting from the East North Hogwarts Region Floo Flame, travel westward to the Small Bandit Camp near a Niffler Den. Follow the river upstream and keep an eye on the right path to find another Butterfly trail. If you are flying on your Broom, be mindful of the Loyalist Rangers patrolling the opposing side of the creek.

Hogsmeade Valley Butterfly Location in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, travel to the East Hogsmeade Valley Floo Flame and fly directly to the south. Eventually, you will come upon some Butterflies near a Mongrel Lair. The trail will lead you to a nearby Moonstone Pillar Merlin Trial, where the Butterfly Treasure Chest sits in a small corner beside a cliff wall.

South Hogwarts Region Butterfly Location 1 in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The sixth Butterfly location in Hogwarts Legacy is atop the lofty ridge southwest of the large Quidditch field beside the academy. These Butterflies will take you to a clearing where two giant spiders will not appreciate your intrusion into their territory.

South Hogwarts Region Butterfly Location 2 in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The seventh kaleidoscope of Butterflies is located on a hill south of the road from Aranshire in the South Hogwarts Region. This kaleidoscope’s trail is one of the easiest to follow, as the insects will only travel a few yards before spawning the Treasure Chest.

Hogwarts Valley Butterfly Location 1 in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find the eighth kaleidoscope of Butterflies, you must investigate the railway bridge arch west of the Central Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame and east of the town of Brocburrow. The treasure trail will take you through the archway and up a nearby hill overlooking the tracks.

Related: All landing platform locations in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Valley Butterfly Location 2 in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, travel to the ruins atop the mountain slope east of Keenbridge and north of The Mine’s Eye and a Hippogriff Den. You will find the ninth Butterfly kaleidoscope and its hidden treasure by the river.

Hogwarts Valley Butterfly Location 3 in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will discover the next Butterfly location west of Keenbridge in Hogwarts Legacy. It can be found slightly west of an Ancient Magic Hotspot ruin, in the valley south of a Diricawl Den.

Feldcroft Region Butterfly Location 1 in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the next Butterfly spot, investigate the cliffs southwest of the North Feldcroft Floo Flame, south of a Treasure Vault location. These Butterflies will take you down a shelf of the ridge, so riding your Broom is necessary.

Feldcroft Region Butterfly Location 2 in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another Butterfly location in the Feldcroft Region of Hogwarts Legacy is southeast of the Feldcroft Catacomb Floo Flame, near a Medium Bandit Camp filled with Ranrok Loyalists.

Poidsear Coast Butterfly Location 1 in Hogwarts Legacy

You can encounter the thirteenth Butterfly kaleidoscope near a Merlin Trial southeast of the Tomb of Treachery, north of Poidsear Castle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Poidsear Coast Butterfly Location 2 in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, fast travel to the South Poidsear Coast to find the fourteenth Butterfly location directly outside the Floo Flame’s cabin. The Butterflies will take you across a wooden overpass before circling around a trail to the back of a crumbled building overlooking the sea of Poidsear Coast.

Clagmar Coast Butterfly Location in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, head to the fast-travel point at Clagmar Castle and fly northwestward to the Medium Bandit Camp atop a hill. On the shelf south of the campsite, you find a Butterfly trail that will take you slightly down the road before revealing the treasure.