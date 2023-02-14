Some of the side quests in Hogwarts Legacy are full of magic while others will have you combing dungeons and avoiding spiders. Tangled Web is one of the many side quests you can complete throughout the game and it comes from Crispin Dunne. He is concerned for his friend Mary because the town of Aranshire has been taken over by spiders. It is up to you to put an end to this disaster. This guide will show you how to complete Tangled Web in Hogwarts Legacy.

Tangled Web walkthrough in Hogwarts Legacy

To start this quest, you will need to progress through the game to the point where the season changes to winter. This happens after you have completed the second trial. You can find Crispin Dunne inside the Three Broomsticks in Hogsmeade. Once you talk to him, he will tell you about the unfortunate spider takeover that happened in Aranshire.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make your way to Aranshire which is to the southeast of Hogsmeade on the map. Aranshire is located on the eastern side of the lake surrounding Hogwarts and can easily be reached by using your broom if you have bought one. Once there, defeat all of the spiders that appear throughout the town. There will be quite a bit of them so make sure to stock up on Wiggenweld Potions.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once all of the spiders are cleared out, you will see a purple search area appear on the minimap. Go inside the building within that marker. You will see Mary wrapped in spider webs with a note that mentions she has been breeding them in her basement. Go behind her house and open the cellar door to reach the basement.

Related: How to get and use the Musical Map in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Down in the basement, go to the back of the room to find a ladder. After climbing down the ladder, your objective will change and require that you destroy all 12 spider egg sacks to prevent the tragedy from happening again.

All Tangled Web spider egg sac locations in Hogwarts Legacy

When you reach the main room of the dungeon, you will be confronted by multiple spiders. Each time you destroy some of the eggs, more spiders will appear so be prepared. The eggs in this area are grouped together in three different locations. You can use Revelio to highlight them. The eggs can be found in the following areas:

Multiple egg sacs can be found in the central dungeon room. Some appear on the ground while others are on the walls. Make sure to check the alcoves in the main room since some eggs can appear there as well.

From where you enter the main room, take the path to the right and follow the ramp up to the second level of the main room to find more egg sacs.

From the main room, head left and blast the wooden wall with magic. Go through the door that appears to find more egg sacs down the left tunnel.

Related: How to complete Spot Removal in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once all of the egg sacs have been destroyed, go back to the main room to fight more spiders. With them defeated, you will need to defeat a boss in a room that opens on the far end of the main room. After you defeat the boss and all of the spiders helping it, make your way out of the dungeon and back to Crispin to complete the quest.