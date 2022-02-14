There are a handful of Hidden Stories you have the option to complete in Lost Ark. These Hidden Stories are scattered throughout each of the Continents. While not required, they progress and level up your Adventurer’s Tome. The Cursed Grave Keeper is one of these stories. In this guide, we cover how to find and complete the Cursed Grave Keeper Hidden Story in Lost Ark.

The Cursed Grave Keeper is a Hidden Story for the Rethramis region. You will need access to this area, and then you’ll need to progress through the story to unlock the Rethramis Border. While the Rethramis region is the first area you open in the game, you’ll need to work through the main story to access the Rethramis Border.

You’ll need to make your way over to the Graveyard, to the west of Regria Monastery. When you arrive, your primary concern will be to check out the gravestones in this area. There might be a few enemies near the tombstones, so clearing them out before interacting with them will be in your best interest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After interacting with the tombstones, you’ll find a letter that you read to finalize and complete the Cursed Grave Keeper Hidden Story and check it off of your Adventurer’s Tome list in Lost Ark.