How to find and complete the Knight in Shining Armor Hidden Story in Lost Ark – All letter locations

The Knight in Shining Armor Hidden Story is one of many you can choose to complete in Lost Ark. These are small story quests that you have the option of completing as you work your way through the game, especially if you want to wrap up your Adventurer’s Tome, but they are not required. This guide covers how to find and complete the Knight in Shining Armor Hidden Story in Lost Ark.

The Knight in Shining Armor quest can be completed in the Rethramis region, in the Loghill area. When you reach this area, make your way over to the Traveler’s Nook, and unlock the Triport. You’ll find the first step of the quest here, but there are three locations you need to visit to complete the Knight in Shining Armor Hidden Story and all letter locations.

The first location is directly north of Traveler’s Nook, right at a rope. After interacting with it, the letter hints at the next place, under a maple tree at the food of Ankumo Mountain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the area north of Loghill, in the Ankumo Mountain region, you can find the next clue underneath the trees directly next to the tired guards. After reading it, the next step is to find wounded soldiers at the border.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third and final clue will be in the Rethramis Border region. You’ll want to make your way to the eastern portion of the Rethramis Border, over by the Makeshift Infirmary. The final location will be next to a cart’s wheel behind Plague Patients.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After collecting this last letter, you will have completed the Shining Knight in Armor Hidden Story.