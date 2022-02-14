There are a handful of hidden story quests you can choose to complete as you progress through Lost Ark. You can find slight hints about them in your Adventurer’s Tome by looking in the Hidden Stories section. The Truth of a Drunk is a Hidden Story you can complete while in the Rethramis region. In this guide, we cover how to find and complete The Truth of a Drunk Hidden Story in Lost Ark.

You’ll need to have access to the first region, Rethramis, and then you’ll need to make your way through the game to unlock the Ankumo Mountain area. If you don’t have access to this area yet, we recommend working your way through the story unless you do. We recommend fast traveling to Loghill and making your way up from the fast travel point in the other region to reach this area much quicker than making it down from the Border Watch and going south.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, you’ll need to make your way down to the Old Cathedral Ruins and try to find a small partially burned letter in the corner, next to the sick patients.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon picking up and finding the letter, you will have completed the Hidden Story for The Truth of a Drunk.