How to find and defeat The Ash in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

There are multiple members of the Children of Duna Druid cult you need to hunt down in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Wrath of the Druid DLC. These enemies are hidden figures, similar to the Order of the Ancients in England. You’ll need to follow a series of clues to track them down and learn their identities. One of the first cult members you can learn about is The Ash, and you learn about them after finding a note on The Wren.

How to find The Ash

First Clue

The first clue you receive about The Ash is that you need to look for them on a mill in the middle between Lough Rea and Lough Tuam in Connacht. The Connacht region is on the western portion of Ireland; the two Lough locations are lakes, so the hill you need to find is between these two lakes. These two locations are in the southern portion of Connacht, right next to Kiltober.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The hill is nearby several artifacts. It should be near a location covered in human bones, right at the center of a small shrine. Obtain the note, and you’ll receive the next clue to The Ash’s identity and their location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Second Clue

The second clue you find details that The Ash is has visited Kiltober. It’s a nearby location to the northwest of the hillside you found this clue, and it does have a fast travel point.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at the location, you’ll be on the hunt for a chapel. When you arrive at the location, numerous Druids are guarding the location. You do not need to clear the area to find the note you’re looking for, but it certainly helps you on your search. The note you need to find is inside a small tent, next to the mountainside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’ll be inside the tent on a small table. You can grab it and leave the area to continue your hunt for The Ash, or take out the Druids and loot the area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Third Clue

The third and final clue reveals The Ash’s identity. They are known as Cummascach, and you can find them at the Kesh Coranna Mines, northwest of Lough Gara in Connacht. From your current position at Kiltober, you’ll have to travel to the northwest. The only nearby fast travel point is Port Auley, but only if you’ve captured and turned in that deed for the Trade Post.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Kesh Coranna Mines is inside a mountain. There are Druids everywhere, and a small handful of guards protects the main entrance. Once you take them out and proceed inside, the door is blocked from the other side. There’s only one way into this area. You need to go outside and go to the top of the hill, where you’ll find more Druid guards. Eliminate them, and search for a blocked door. We already unblocked this door before attempting to get the Port Auley deed. All you have to do is agro the Druid on the other side of the door, and the door will explode, giving you access.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once through this area, proceed down, and inside of going down the pathway with the locked door, go to the right. You can squeeze through the rocks. The Ash will be through here and deeper in the mine. A Venomous Druid will guard them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you eliminate The Ash, you will have to confirm the kill, and you’ll have marked their name off the list of Children of Duna members.