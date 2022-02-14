Wili-Wili is one of the many World Bosses you can find and battle against in Lost Ark. While they won’t always be available, there might be a friendly player willing to notify you what Channel a World Boss has spawned, giving you the chance to reap the many rewards. In this guide, we will detail how to find and defeat Wili-Wili in Lost Ark.

The Wili-Wili World Boss will appear in the northern area of Sunbright Hill, on the Continent East Luterra. If you have not reached East Luterra yet, you’ll need to progress through the story to unlock it. Once you do, you also need to progress through the East Luterra story to access Sunbright Hill.

You’ll find Wili-Wili spawning at the northern section of Sunbright Hill, specifically before you reach Dawnstrike Hall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unfortunately, because Wili-Wili is a World Boss, we do not recommend fighting it yourself. Instead, you’ll want to bring several friends with you to ensure you’re capable of bringing it down. World Bosses are highly coveted enemies, so you can expect numerous players willing to jump in and assist you within a matter of seconds, so long as you let the [Area] chat know it’s spawned and what Channel it has appeared. You can check your current Channel at the top-right hand corner of your screen, on top of your map.

Wili-Wili uses a variety of attacks during this engagement, many of them AoE-based with the aid of a large scythe. You’ll want to make sure you don’t waste your dodges on more minor attacks and prepare plenty of health potions to widdle down its massive health bar.