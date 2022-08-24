How to find and use Rage Serum in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone’s fifth season isn’t just about tapping into your inner villain. You can also access a whole lot of pent up anger for increased abilities. Thanks to the game’s new Rage Serum, gunners can now amplify their movement speeds and melee attacks to a staggering degree. However, the item won’t be easy to discover. Here’s where to find Rage Serum and what it can do for you in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Where to find Rage Serum and what it does in Warzone

Image via Activision

Where to find Rage Serum

Rage Serum is the battle royale’s latest Field Upgrade perk that only spawns in loot crates around the map. The chance of picking it up can be fairly low, so expect to open a handful of crates before seeing it. However, as it is of Legendary rarity, it is most likely to be inside Legendary crates and Supply Drops.

How to use Rage Serum

Being a Field Upgrade, you will be free to activate the Rage Serum’s abilities once at any time after it is collected. The item allows users to gain an 8% increase in movement speed, a 50% increase to all melee damage dealt, and it doubles the distances of jumps. Your melee stun power will also be boosted by 50%, so we highly recommend activating it when entering close-range battles.

As overpowered as it seems, the Field Upgrade does come with a few catches. For one, these stat bonuses will only be active for 40 seconds. During that time, your footsteps will be louder than they typically are and you will become more vulnerable to Stun and Flash grenade effects. In short, the Rage Serum should only be utilized when rushing enemies with a melee weapon or when needing to travel great distances in a small period of time.

The Season Five update brings much more than just this body-enhancing serum. There are also several map changes made this time around, such as the transformation of Caldera’s Peak location. The POI’s mountain is now surrounded by molten lava which can result in large amounts of damage to players who make contact with it. This main battle royale map will even be the dawn of the limited-time game mode Operation: Last Call. The mode features four teams of 20 players racing to detonate as many bombs around Caldera as possible — all while having limitless chances to spawn.