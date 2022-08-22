All Caldera map changes in Season Five of Call of Duty: Warzone

There may not be any bigger changes made to Warzone’s Caldera map than in Season Five: Last Stand. That is because the season will be the very last for the battle royale, so any additions brought to it will likely remain until the end of its lifespan. Thankfully, this content drop bring alterations that have been requested by fans since Caldera first launched. Here’s every new map change you will find in Call of Duty: Warzone Season Five.

What map changes are in Call of Duty: Warzone Season Five?

Despite there not being any new locations, Season Five will still have a significant impact on Caldera. For one, the center of the island will now be filled with lava, making air travel more necessary than ever. Most importantly, the season finally gifts the map the sunshine it so desperately needed. You can find every addition below, each arriving alongside Season Five on August 24.

Peak becomes engulfed in lava

Image via Activision

As revealed by the cinematic trailer, the volcano with the Peak POI will erupt at the start of the season. As a result, those venturing around the location will find rivers and pools of damaging lava along its mountain. Although this will make it tougher to enter and leave Peak, its neighboring Redeploy Balloons and Gondola Lifts will still be available for you to make an easy escape.

Operation: Last Call brings flying lava rocks, toxic fumes

Image via Activision

The debut of Season Five also marks the arrival of Operation: Last Call, a limited-time game mode that features its own exclusive map effects. As it tasks teams with setting off bombs in Caldera, Peak’s volcano will react to each explosion by shooting out and sending lava rocks to random locations throughout the map. This will then cause its targeted areas to be filled with smoke and toxins, meaning you will certainly want a Gas Mask on hand.

A new, yet familiar Gulag debuts

Image via Activision

Outside of Caldera, fallen players will spot one last new Gulag map in the battle royale. However, to honor the game’s history, the map shares a similar layout to the original Gulag that first debuted in Verdansk. That means players can expect it to be a wide two-lane room with both of its ends being symmetrical. Meanwhile, its center is made up of a square elevator shaft with walls that provide coverage for each spawn area.

A brighter Caldera finally arrives

Image via Activison

It is no secret Caldera has looked rather dark and gloomy compared to the retired Verdansk map. Well, this may no longer be the case, as Caldera and Rebirth Island are both receiving some much-needed lighting improvements. Developer Raven Software has revealed this effect will span from the map’s topography to its surrounding structures, so prepare to see less shade in locations covered by towering trees.