How to find and use the Ocean Liner in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, an MMORPG by Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games, traversing around the ocean is an important part of the game. To get to different continents in Lost Ark, you often have to use the sailing feature to get from one side of the map to another.

However, players may not know of the Ocean Liner feature, which allows you to instantly travel between continents. This is a service that costs a little bit of silver but saves you time and money as you don’t have to spend silver to repair your ship and is much quicker in general.

To get to the Ocean Liner, teleport to the docks of your current continent. For example, if you’re in Punika, you’ll have to teleport to Lailai Port. The dock is signified by a little symbol of an anchor next to the triport name.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Take a look at the symbols near the dock. You should see a symbol on a page with a feather next to it. This is where the Ocean Liner is. You’ll also see a moniker above the NPC’s name which reads: [Ocean Liner Embarkation.]

Click on the NPC, and you’ll be brought to a menu where you can choose which continent you want to quickly travel to. Just click the continent name, pay the silver fee, and you’ll be brought to a ship which will set sail after a short period of time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

That’s all you need to know about the Ocean Liner in Lost Ark! Take advantage of this feature to quickly travel between continents to complete Una’s Tasks and other world events.