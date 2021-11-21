There are several legendary Pokémon that you can encounter in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You’ll be able to find them when you reach the end of the game and unlock the game’s National PokéDex, so you don’t need to worry about them before this point. In this guide, we’re going to detail to you how to find Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You’ll be able to find Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos alongside the other legendary Pokémon, and that’s at Ramanas Park. Similar to the National PokéDex, this location doesn’t open up until you reach the end of the game, and you can access this content.

When you do, you’ll need to work through the various slates available at the park. These slates require Mysterious Shards, which you can find by digging for them in the Grand Underground through the fossil digging minigame. You can increase your chances of Mysterious Shards appearing by increasing your Diglett and Dugtrio bonus while in the Grand Underground.

Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos are the Kanto slates, and it’s important to note that Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos are all exclusive Pokémon Pokémon Shining Pearl. If you have a Pokémon Brilliant Diamond version, you will need to trade with another player who has captured them in Pokémon Shining Pearl.