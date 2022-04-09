How to find Beefalo in Don’t Starve

Beefalo are cow-like creatures native to the world of Don’t Starve. They roam around in herds and are a good source of manure and wool. In a lot of cases, your survival can hinge on finding Beefalo. But where are they exactly?

Beefalo can be found in the savannah biome; the grassy area filled with rabbit holes that are common all over the world. However, they usually only spawn in one or two different savannahs. They aren’t exactly hard to find, but if you’re struggling, make sure to fully explore every savannah you find. Beefalo can travel in herds up to a maximum of 12.

Although they are considered a friendly mob, if you attack a Beefalo then every other Beefalo within a large radius will swarm you and attack you. They’re fast as well, so it’s hard to kite them into attacking you since you can’t just get one on their own.

You will only need a Beefalo for their fur most of the time, which you can get from shaving them. They’ll attack you if you shave them while they’re awake, so creep up on them at night and shave them bald and use their wool to craft warm clothing to survive the cold of winter. They also drop manure, which is essential for food production. Farms grow passively and are a great way to grow lots of food to store for winter.

If you find Beefalo during the Spring, be watchful, as it’s their mating season and they’ll attack anyone who gets close to them. Mating season only lasts a couple of days, though, and you can tell because their backsides are red.

While searching the grassy plains of the savannah, follow the sound of flies that hang around the manure, and you should be led to a herd of hearty Beefalo.