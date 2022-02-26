How to find Bloodhound Knight Darriwil in Elden Ring

Bloodhound Knight Darriwil is one of the many bosses you encounter in Elden Ring. You can find them at a specific location in the game, and you’ll want to go out of your way to find them if you meet the character, Blaidd the Half-Wolf. Blaidd will ask you to find Darriwil. In this guide, we share how to find the Bloodhound Knight Darriwil in Elden Ring.

You won’t be able to find Darriwil by wandering around the world. Instead, he spawns at a specific location. You’ll need the Bridge of Sacrifice that leads to the Weeping Peninsula. However, before going across the bridge, go to the hill on the west of it on the Limgrave side. You want to look for an object called the Forlorn Hound Evergaol. Stand over it, and activate it. There, Bloodhound Knight Darriwil will spawn.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you found and spoke with Blaidd before this battle, you’ll be able to summon him into the fight to assist you. However, if you haven’t, you’ll have to find against Darriwil by yourself. Darriwil can be a difficult encounter for you to complete by yourself. If you beat him, he will drop the Bloodhound’s Dagger, which you can use during the rest of your Elden Ring journey.