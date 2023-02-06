Where to take the Medical Mule items in DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s DMZ component lends some of most rigorous challenges through its Tier 3 faction missions. Although these typically consist of fighting dozens of enemies, White Lotus mission Medical Mule simply tasks soldiers with collecting Stims as well as Emergency Rations and then dropping them off at a specific dumpster. Despite sounding simplistic, players have reported that the game does not track their mission progress, though there is one quick fix for the issue. Here’s where to take the Medical Mule supplies in order to complete this faction mission in Warzone 2.0’s DMZ.

Is the Medical Mule in DMZ bugged?

Before heading over to the drop off location, those starting Medical Mule first need to pick up 20 Stims and 10 Emergency Rations. Most often, Stims can be located in the medicine cabinets in almost any building’s bathrooms, while Emergency Ration usually spawn inside of most homes’ fridges. Although the mission will then instruct you to drop these off at a dumpster near Al Samman Cemetery, it does appear its dumpster is bugged and does not track anything stored inside. However, your progress will track if the materials are placed into the dumpster on the east side of Sa’id City.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As marked above, this dumpster is located behind Sa’id City’s largest building, the Shopping Center, which sits in the D6 sector on the tac map. You can then interact with the dumpster to open your backpack and drop off the Stims and Emergency Rations. That said, the mission is not over quite yet. Gunners must finish Medical Mule by leaving the map with five Self Revives in their backpack. The item can be found as floor loot or inside loot crates, but the fastest method of obtaining them is from purchasing all five from the nearest Buy Station, with each being priced at $7,500.

Once you have left the map via an exfil location, the mission will reward you the 556 Icarus as Contraband, meaning you will the option to spawn with the LMG upon your next DMZ match. Additionally, Medical Mule also grants a lofty 10,000 XP, so expect to possibly earn some Battle Tokens as well. Those in need of more Contraband weapons or XP should certainly look into DMZ’s full list of faction missions, as partaking in White Lotus’ Tier 4 and Tier 5 tasks make for easy ways to level up and gain other top-notch guns.