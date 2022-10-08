How to find Candy in Phasmophobia and what it does

It’s the Halloween season, and the Phasmophobia team is celebrating the arrival of the spooky month by holding a Halloween-themed event in the game. There will be multiple tasks for you to complete the current Halloween challenge, and if you finish them all, you’ll receive a Halloween trophy. One of these tasks is to find candy while exploring your map. This guide covers how to find candy and what it does in Phasmophobia.

Where to find Candy in Phasmophobia

It’s important to note not every map will contain candy in Phasmophobia. Instead, it will be the locations with pumpkin stickers on them. You’ll see the pumpkin stickers on the contract board when selecting which place to visit at the start of a game.

Here’s every location with candy in Phasmophobia.

13 Willow Street

Grafton Farmhouse

10 Ridgeview Court

42 Edgefield Road

6 Tanglewood Drive

Camp Woodwind

Bleasdale Farmhouse

None of these are massive maps, so tracking down the candy won’t be a horrible challenge, but it will still be difficult to narrow them down. It’s also important to note you can only complete this challenge while on Nightmare difficulty.

When you arrive on the map, the candy you’re looking for will be in buckets of Jack-o-lanterns, filled to the brim with candy. Of course, you can’t pick them up, but you can interact and eat them, giving your sanity a small five percent boost.

There will be several piles of them across each of the highlight maps. You will need to collect the candy on these different maps while in Nightmare mode. After you’ve done this, the next step in the challenge is to light the Jack-o-lantern on the map and then take a picture of the ghost. You can expect them to come after you at some point once your sanity is low enough.