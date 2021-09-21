How to find deluxe and pre-order items in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Like many other games, Kena: Bridge of Spirits has some cosmetic items gifted to you if you either pre-ordered the game or purchased the deluxe edition. These are small items that only give an appearance change and do not give any additional powers or anything. Here is where to find them.

To find your pre-order or deluxe edition items, all you need to do is play through the game’s main story until you reach the village. This should be within the first 30-40 minutes of the game. When you walk in, you will fight some enemies and cleanse a portion of the village, revealing the Hat Cart to you. Walk over to it and interact with it.

At the Hat Cart, you can purchase hats for your Rot to wear and equip them. To find your bonus content, tab over to Equip Hats, and it will be at the top. If you bought the deluxe edition of Kena: Bridge of Spirits, you can equip a new staff for Kena and make some Rot golden instead of black. If you pre-ordered, you would have Party and Cake hats to put on your Rot. Any hats you purchased in the previous tab will also be here to dress up the Rot in. You can remove any of these items at the Hat Cart by pressing Square on the option.