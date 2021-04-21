How to find Demeter in Immortals Fenyx Rising: The Lost Gods

As you continue to explore the island in Immortals Fenyx Rising: The Lost Gods, you will be tasked with finding Demeter. This should, in theory, be quite a simple think to do.

First, you need to jump up the platforms to the left of the giant Demeter statue, then across the gap in front of it and continue on up the right side. This will bring you to the main Seedlands area. Pretty much straight ahead you will find yet another statue, and this normally where Demeter is supposed to appear.

The game appears to be somewhat bugged, however, and you need to stand on a very specific piece of ground before Demeter will appear. This seems to be a constant issue with Demeter’s appearances, so keep that in mind as you play through the game.

You can see the exact spot that you need to stand in marked in the screenshot above. Once you stand in roughly this area, Demeter should appear and give you the next part of the quest.

It is an unusual bug, but one that can be solved by just walking into this specific part of the quest area, which should force the NPC to appear for you.