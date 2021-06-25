As you are sitting in a pregame lobby for a match of Super Animal Royale, you may have noticed a little labrador scientist sitting in the middle of the plaza. If you talk to her, she will mention a secret laboratory hidden somewhere on the map for you to find. If you are unsure where to look, you could find yourself running around in circles. Luckily, we have found what you need to do to enter the lab, which will earn you a new cosmetic and complete a Story Milestone. Here is how to find Dr. Dogna’s Secret Lab Lab in Super Animal Royale.

Finding Dr. Dogna’s Secret Lab Lab does not require you to have any particular items in your inventory like some other Story Milestones in Super Animal Royale. Instead, you will only need to find an area and activate some switches. If you talk to Dr. Dogna in the pregame lobby, she will mention the lab is in a sandy area. With this information, head to the Super Pyramid in Super Saharaland in the C4 square on the overall map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you get into the Super Pyramid, first watch out for any enemies in the area. If safe, make your way to the bottom left area of the structure and step on the pressure plate shown in the screenshot below. That will open a side room you can go into.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When in that side room, go to the top, and you will find another pressure plate to stand on.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now go to the right, and you will find a sarcophagus that you can directly interact with. When it opens, interact with the lever.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After pulling the lever, a wall will open to the right, and you can enter Dr. Dogna’s Secret Lab Lab. Talk with her, and you will complete the Story Milestone and can redeem a lab coat cosmetic in the Milestone tab in the menu.