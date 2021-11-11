How to find Drone Credits in PUBG: New State

You might find yourself lucky in PUBG: New State and receive an airdrop from a drone. But if you want to call in a drone to aid you and your squadmates, you’ll need to find Drone Credits. Here’s what you need to know about Drone Credits and where to find them in PUBG: New State.

You can find Drone Credits on the ground while you’re exploring the game. You can find them all over the place, but you’ll need to make sure you visit locations that haven’t been looted yet. If they have, chances are you won’t find any Drone Credits on the ground because other players will have already taken them, enemy and ally alike.

The Drone Credits look like small piles of dollars stacked on top of each other. Whenever you pass over them during your PUBG: New State match, you should automatically grab them and add them to your inventory. Chances are you’ll see them in your inventory before you notice them on the ground because of their size.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you have enough Drone Credits, you can click the small money stack on your UI to open up the drone store. From here, you’ll be able to purchase several items that you can then have delivered to you and your squad during your game. But you do give away your position when you use the drone delivery service.