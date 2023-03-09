Sons of the Forest allows you to survive on a small island, attempting to fend for yourself and fight against multiple hordes of cannibals and mutants. While exploring the island, there are multiple tools you can add to your arsenal to make life easier. One of these tools is a Hang Glider. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Hang Glider in Sons of the Forest.

Where to find the Hang Glider in Sons of the Forest

The location of the Hang Glider is tricky to find, but most players will be able to find it without having to go through multiple parts of the island to track down several tools to help reach it, unlike the Shovel. It will take a good amount of travel time, though. You need to make your way down to the southern part of the island, sticking close to the large mountain at the center of this island. You can choose to go straight through the island, or you can choose to go around it, depending on how you and your party want to reach the task.

Related: How to change ammo type in Sons of the Forest

As you reach closer to the bottom of the island, swing close to the base of the mountain and keep on the lookout for the caves. The caves on the mountain are not the same as the traditional ones, but they’re ice caves that typically have a handful of supplies you can grab to make your time on the island much easier. The one at the bottom, to the northwest of a small lake, will have the hang glider. It will be outside the cave, next to an abandoned camp. You can pick it up and begin using it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The hang glider is an extremely useful item to make your way around the island, although you might need to climb large hills to get the most distance out of it. It looks like there are multiple locations to find the hang glider, with another one closer to the northern part of the island.