How to find illusory walls in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

With all the different collectibles to find in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the people at Gearbox had to get creative with different ways to hide them. Some are off the edge of the map, some are at the end of platforming challenges, and others still are locked behind puzzles. Maybe the most surprising method, though, is reminiscent of another game you might have heard of: Elden Ring. That’s right, there are illusory walls in Tiny Tina’s imagination too.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In our experience, these walls are incredibly rare, though it’s definitely possible we missed some along the way. From a distance, these look like any other wall in the Wonderlands. Up close, though, they have a faint golden shimmer, as shown in the image above. A good way to check for illusory walls is to look at your map for areas that seem bigger than what you see when you look around normally.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you can see in the above map, which corresponds to the shimmering wall in the first image, there’s more space behind the barrier that you can’t see normally. Removing illusory walls is a simple enough task, at least. Just hit them with a melee attack, and they’ll disappear immediately… hopefully.

