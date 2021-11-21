How to find Lugia in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You’ll be able to encounter and catch several legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Many of these legendaries were not available in the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl versions, giving players who are checking out these remastered game the chance for a new experience. In this guide, we’re going to discuss what you need to do to find Lugia in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Like the other legendary Pokémon, you can find Lugia once you reach Ramanas Park. This location unlocks when you receive the National PokéDex, and you complete the Sinnoh PokéDex. You’ll also have to beat the game, so everything in Ramanas is considered the post-game content.

Before coming to Ramanas Park, you’ll need to obtain Mysterious Shards. These shards are rare to find, but you can find them in the Grand Underground. You’ll be able to find them by digging for fossils in the mining minigame. You can find small and large Mysterious Shards. To increase your chances of finding these items while searching for fossils, make sure you increase the Diglett and Dugtrio bonus on the left side of your screen. We recommend getting it up to 35 to 40 for the best chances.

You’re going to need to collect at least three small Mysterious Shards or one large Mysterious Shard. When you’re ready, return to Ramanas Park and purchase the Squall Slate. This is the one you use to summon Lugia. It’s important to note that Lugia is a Pokémon Shining Pearl exclusive. If you have the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond version, you will not encounter Lugia in Ramanas Park.