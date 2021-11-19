How to find Manaphy and Phione in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Manaphy and Phione are only obtainable in very specific means in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. We’re going to break down how to add them to your collection.

The Seafaring Pokémon Manaphy is not found natively in the wild. The only way to obtain this Pokémon is via the Manaphy Egg Internet Distribution Event. Gain access to Mystery Gifts from the third floor of the Jubilife TV building in Jubilife City.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Manaphy needs around 2500 steps for its egg to hatch. We recommend hopping on your bike, switching it into fourth gear, and riding up and down Jubilife City until it hatches. You’ll get a level 1 Manaphy with Tail Glow and Watergun. It can have any nature and is a pure water type with the ability Hydration, which cures status effects during the rain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Phione doesn’t appear naturally in the wild and can only be obtained by breeding Manaphy with a Ditto. Ditto can be found on Route 18 with the PokéRadar and via the Grand Underground with the National Dex. The Sea Drifter Pokémon cannot evolve into Manaphy in addition to its unique catching method.

Both of these Pokémon are perfect for in-game and rain teams to make use of their Hydration ability, amazing base stats, and decent move pool.