How to find Mesprit in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Mesprit is one of the legendary Pokemon that make up the lake trio. Mesprit, Uxie, and Azelf all appear in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, however, they can’t be caught until you have progressed past the game’s climax and defeated the Elite Four. Once that has been accomplished, you can start the journey to catching Mesprit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you obtain the third gym badge, you can travel back to Jubilife City and talk to the president of the Poketech company to get the Marking Map application. You will need this app to track down Mesprit later on. You don’t need to get this app before encountering Mesprit for the first time.

Head to Lake Verity. You should remember this area from the beginning of the game as the area where you select your start Pokemon. Use Surf to reach the cave in the middle of the lake. If you have reached the end of the game, when you enter the cave, you will find Mesprit waiting for you inside. This interaction won’t last long and Mesprit will run away from you.

With the Marking Map application, you can now track where Mesprit is on the map by pulling up the application. After Mesprit runs, the Pokemon should appear on Route 205 near Floaroma Town. Head there and keep running back and forth between Route 205 and Floaroma Town until Mesprit is in the same location that you are. Use a Repel and head into the tall grass to encounter this legendary Pokemon. Mesprit will run the first chance it gets so make sure to have Quick Balls or a Master Ball ready.