Mysterious Shards are an end-game item that you can begin finding in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You shouldn’t expect to find these items until you’ve beaten the full game, and then completed the Sinnoh PokéDex, and then unlocked the National PokéDex. When you reach this point, where are they? In this guide, we will share with you how to find Mysterious Shards in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Mysterious Shards are another potential drop that you can find in the Grand Underground. When you’re working on the mining for fossils minigame, there’s a chance you can find these while you’re clearing the rocks away from the wall. However, much like the item you can find in the Grand Underground, you won’t always find them while you’re digging, so it can take quite a bit of time to locate them.

If you want to increase your chances of finding these items, you need to collect the Diglett and Dugtrio you find in the Grand Underground and increase the bonus you receive on the left side, underneath your map. The higher this number is, the better your chances of finding Mysterious Shards and other rare items while you complete the digging minigame.

You’ll be turning these in at Ramanas Park to exchange them for slates for legendary Pokémon encounters. These slates require three small Mysterious Shards or one large Mysterious Shard.