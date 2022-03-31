How to find Olvidado Pueblo and open the mine in Weird West

Weird West is full of quests across its five journeys, and while many of them focus on choices and consequences, a few challenges you to solve puzzles. One of the biggest ones comes at the end of The Protector journey, when you have to find the lost town of Olvidado Pueblo. This can be tricky, so read on if you need help.

By this point in the main story, you’ll have brought the three bracelets to The Scholar and had the location of Olvidado Pueblo marked on your map. Head there to find a large, pretty much empty map. Recall the three riddles from the bracelets: they ‘re telling you where to stand to summon the settlement. Take a peek at the screenshot below to find the correct spot — you’ll know you’re right when a small music sting plays. Stand still on the stones between the rocks and trees for a moment, and the entire town will appear in a ghostly flash.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, you’ll have to reach the mine entrance, which involves tricky navigation. Head for the largest house in town, the one with bricked-up windows. Find the stairs leading to the balcony and jump your way around the first regular window. Climb inside and follow the path to some loose floorboards. Most rooms are blocked off, so there’s only one way to go, really. Break through the boards to reach the lower floor. Follow this again to reach the piano room, but don’t go in yet. Instead, take the nearby stairs back up to a room you couldn’t reach before. Throw the switch in here and head back downstairs — some gated-off rooms are now open.

Head into the piano room and fight the Wraith. Follow the path again to reach the mine entrance, which you can’t open just yet. You’ll need to be able to commune with spirits first, but luckily a new quest marker will be placed back home at Thriving Place. Throw the switch near the mine entrance to open the house’s main doors — that’ll save you a lot of time when you return.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head back to Thriving Place, and West Standing Woman will tell you that she needs two ingredients to conduct a spirit-walking ceremony: Mashkiki Bark and copper. Chances are you already have copper. If not, you can gather it from various mines or melt down a copper bar — you need a copper nugget specifically. As for the bark, you’ll get another quest marker leading to the tree from which you can peel off the material. Return to West Standing Woman with these, and a cutscene will play. After this, you’ll be able to talk to spirits. These are indicated on the minimap by moon icons, which you’ve probably seen quite a few times already.

Return to Olvidado Pueblo with your new ability. Upon arrival, you’ll have to fight a few waves of Ravenous. Your own cousin may also attack you depending on your quest choices, so defend yourself from him too. After the battle, stand in the same spot as before to summon the town. Head through the front door (which you hopefully opened before) and speak to the ghost children inside. They’ll teach you the secret signal to open the mine, which will be added to your inventory as a “key.” Then you’ll be able to enter the mine, face the greed spirit, and wrap up The Protector’s journey.