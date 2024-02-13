How to Find Pyrite and Seashore Candles for the Cemetery Ritual in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Recommended Videos

As Banishers, or as I like to call them, the cool version of Ed and Lorraine Warren, you’ll be performing lots of rituals in Banishers: Ghost of New Eden. However, there’s no way to get the echoes’ magic going unless you’ve got the required resources.

After scouting New Eden and asserting that this is, in fact, the most depressing place on earth, you’ll set off on an investigation into the local cemetery. While exploring this area, you’ll run into your first chance to perform a ritual. As anticipated by Focus Entertainment, these rituals give you a glimpse at a memory of a buried story. To be fair, I can’t think of a place with more buried stories than a cemetery, so introducing this in-game mechanic here is perfect timing. In this guide, I’ll help you find Pyrite and Seashore Candles and perform the Cemetery Ritual in Banishers: Ghost of New Eden.

Where to Find Pyrite in Banishers: Ghost of New Eden

Screenshot by Gamepur

A pyrite ore deposit can be found by following the path to the graveyard’s entrance right in Banishers: Ghost of New Eden.

As soon as you force your way into the graveyard, look for a path on a slope to the right. You should spot a rundown wooden shack below it. Hug the mountain to the right to find a Pyrite vein on top of it. Interact with it to have Antea mine it.

Where to Find Seashore Candle in Banishers: Ghost of New Eden

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find Seashore Candles in Banishers: Ghost of New Eden, head to the area east of the map to find the shores where it grows.

From the area where the ritual can be performed, head through the path northwest until you spot a huge wooden gateway. When you’re right in front of it, take a left to spot a huge cliff. Descend it and keep following the path toward the shore to find a Seashore Candle.

Which Ritual Should You Perform in the Cemetery Banishers: Ghost of New Eden?

Screenshot by Gamepur

With all the required resources to perform the Cemetery Ritual, interact with the echo to start the ritual. The cemetery ritual you should perform in Banishers: Ghost of New Eden is a Harkening ritual.

Related: Best Video Game Hidden Gems of 2023

Harkening rituals help you tune into a memory, which is exactly what you need to relive this echo’s past and gain more insight into what happened with Charles. There is also the option to perform a Make-Manifest ritual, which causes a ghost to appear, but this isn’t required for the cemetery ritual.