How to find Rare Flowers in Ark: Survival Evolved and which creatures to use to harvest them

Rare Flowers are a resource on Ark: Survival Evolved that seem to, at first, serve little to no purpose at all. These bright blue flowers are often picked up by Survivors starting out, and thrown away, or even worse consumed. While in the beginning phases of your playthrough of Ark, the Rare Flower doesn’t seem to serve many purposes, it’s important to note that in later stages of the game, the Rare Flower serves several important purposes. In this guide we’ll list the best spots to find Rare Flowers as well as which creatures you should use to harvest them.

Which creatures to use for harvesting Rare Flowers in Ark: Survival Evolved

The go-to harvester of Rare Flowers is generally the Therizinosaurus. This tall bird with its nightmarish fingers is a great collector of Rare Flowers, particularly if leveled into Delicate Harvesting. You’ll have to use its alternate attack to collect the flowers, as its primary attack is bound to harder materials like Wood.

Another great harvester of Rare Flowers is the Moschops. These lizard-dog boys are excellent passive and active collectors. You can find them on all the maps of Ark: Survival Evolved meaning that you won’t have to struggle if your map doesn’t have a Theri.

Where to find Rare Flowers and what they look like in Ark: Survival Evolved

In many cases, Rare Flowers in Ark: Survival Evolved, don’t look like pretty blue flowers growing from the ground. They look different on many maps, and can even cause a great deal of confusion if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Some of the plants also need specific animals to harvest them or you’ll get no returns on the harvest. In this section, we’ll detail what you’re looking for on each map:

Rare Flowers on The Island in Ark: Survival Evolved

If you’re playing on The Island, they’re actually most commonly found in the swamp biome. You can harvest them from the Cattails bushes growing around the water’s edge. A Therizinosarus is a great pick for this if you’ve levelled their Delicate Harvesting.

Rare Flowers on The Center in Ark: Survival Evolved

On The Center map, Rare Flowers will look like weird red tubes. Again, you’ll find these plants growing around the swamp biomes on The Center, and you’ll have to pick them to gain the Rare Flowers. A Therizinosarus is a great pick for this.

Rare Flowers on Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Evolved

On Scorched Earth, they appear as white flowers with spiky leaves on the ground. You won’t be able to harvest these by hand at all. A Moschops is your best bet here, but if you can get a Therizinosaurus in from another map, that’s also a great option. The Ankylosaurus is also a great option.

Rare Flowers on Ragnarok in Ark: Survival Evolved

On Ragnarok, Rare Flowers actually look like bright blue flowers on the ground. You can pick these ones by hand, though it will yield lower returns. A Therizinosarus is a great pick for this if you’ve levelled their Delicate Harvesting.

Rare Flowers on Valguero in Ark: Survival Evolved

On Valguero, you’ll find them around the Beaver Dam lake and in the Cattails plants growing around the swamp area. Again, a Therizinosarus is a great pick for this if you’ve levelled their Delicate Harvesting.

Rare Flowers on Crystal Isles in Ark: Survival Evolved

On the Crystal Isles, you’ll find that bright blue flowers are sticking up from the islands between mushrooms and crystals. They’re the easiest and safest ones to collect if you’re starting out. You can also find them in the swamps in the Cattails bushes. A Therizinosarus is a great pick for this.

Rare Flowers on Lost Island in Ark: Survival Evolved

Lost Island has a combination of flowers. There’s the bright blue ones, as well as a new kind. They’re bright purple and resemble a butterfly’s wings with their markings. A Therizinosarus is a great pick for this.

Rare Flowers on Fjordur in Ark: Survival Evolved

Fjordur’s Rare Flowers are found around the stone circles, and they’re pale pink and blue flowers that you can harvest. Again, a Therizinosarus is a great pick for this and even better if you’ve levelled up Delicate Harvesting.

Rare Flowers on Extinction in Ark: Survival Evolved

On Extinction, you can harvest Rare Flowers from the Cattails in the Sanctuary area of the map, much like on The Island. They’re more commonly found near the Green Obelilsk. A Therizinosarus is a great pick for this and even better once Delicate Harvesting has been completed.

Rare Flowers on Genesis in Ark: Survival Evolved

On Genesis, they’ll appear in the Artic biome, and they’re hard to distinguish from other bushes. However, you’ll be looking for plants that have berries on them, though they resemble stick bushes more than anything else. A Therizinosarus is a great pick for this and watch out for the cold.

Rare Flowers on Genesis: Part 2 in Ark: Survival Evolved

Genesis Part 2 has plenty of Rare Flowers growing on the Rockwell side of the map. You’ll find them clustered on these blue plants with bright yellow ferns growing out of them. A Moschops is your best bet for harvesting these plants, as Therizinosaurus don’t seem to harvest them at all.

Rare Flowers on Aberration in Ark: Survival Evolved

On Aberration, they’re easy to harvest from the red mushrooms you’ll find growing around the Portal area. A Moschops or a Therizinosaurus are great options here, and if you’re using a Therizinosaurus, make sure that you’ve levelled their Delicate Harvesting for maximum returns.

Other places and ways to harvest Rare Flowers on Ark: Survival Evolved

Rare Flowers are also found in Beaver Dams across all the maps. You can also get them as passive generations from the Megachelon, but as this is a large and difficult tame, it might be easier to harvest them from the ground first.