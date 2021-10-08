How to find Ronald Raygun in Forsaken and get a free Ray Gun in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Ronald Raygun is quickly becoming somewhat of a mascot for Call of Duty Zombies. Whenever you find this mohawked, leather jacket-wearing zombie, he has gifts in store for you. Luckily, he has made another appearance in Forsaken. Here is how to find him and have him give you the coveted Ray Gun for free.

Before we begin, the Ray Gun is not guaranteed to drop from this Easter egg, but you have a decent shot at it. Regardless, you will be getting easy rewards, so this is worth doing either way. Also, the only way you can access Ronald Raygun is if one player in the game has the Aether Shroud Field Upgrade equipped. Without it, there is nothing you can do here.

To begin, go through and lift the lockdown in the Communications Tower. When done, make your way to Main Street and find the Beach Pizza. Walk to the door to the left of the counter and use Aether Shroud to phase through it. You will then see Mr. Raygun dancing next to a pile of four pizza boxes. Interact with the pizzas, and you will grab one. You have 40 seconds to deliver these pizzas to the mannequins that ordered them. Don’t worry about Stamin-up if you don’t have it; you will have plenty of time to deliver these.

Every order will require you to run to the teleporter above Main Street so you can go to Anytown West. The first pizza delivery is in the corner of the Video Store. As soon as you place it in the pizza box, the timer stops. Make your way back to Ronald and interact with him to Request Payment. Grab whatever he drops on the table. Interact with the pizza boxes again to do the next delivery.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second delivery location is within the cinema. Directly to the left of the front door are two mannequins and a pizza box.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third delivery is on the first floor of the bar to the right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final delivery spot is within Burger Town. A mannequin couple is sitting nearby the Elemental Pop machine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As stated above, it is not guaranteed that Ronald RayGun will give you a Ray Gun for completing these orders, but people have said they have gotten within the first two deliveries or the final one. So far, we have seen the following rewards from this Easter egg: