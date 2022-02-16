How to find Sentinel Archives in No Man’s Sky

Sentinel Archives were added to No Man’s Sky with the Sentinel Update. They’re a part of Sentinel Nests that players can dive into to turn off the Sentinels for a while, claim shiny new toys, and even uncover some of the lore behind the Sentinels. This guide explains how to find Sentinel Archives so that you can discover those secrets.

How to locate Sentinel Nests

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find a Sentinel Archive, you need to land on a planet with some level of Sentinel presence. Then, find a Sentinel and start shooting it. This will trigger a wave-based event where the Sentinel forces attack you in stronger and stronger waves. You’ll start by fighting a few drones, then a couple of dog Sentinels will join in. Eventually, you’ll be fighting a giant walker and bipedal Sentinels while drones heal them and your health is hacked away.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve beaten the fifth wave, you’ll get a new icon on your map for a Sentinel Pillar. Follow it, and you’ll find the Sentinel Archive. This is where you can interact with the interface to learn Sentinel lore, shut down the Sentinel presence on the planet, or grab a new Multi-Tool. You can also destroy the Sentinel containers around the Sentinel Pillar to get valuable resources. Repeat this process on multiple planets, and you’ll be able to find as many Sentinel Pillars as you want.