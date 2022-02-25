how-to-find-test-station-willow-in-horizon-forbidden-west

Test Station Willow is one part of the Greenhouse facility you explore in the Seeds of the Past main quest in Horizon Forbidden West. However, that specific part of the Greenhouse is recorded to have been flooded for years, and it’s only mentioned as part of a conversation towards the end of the quest. This guide explains how to find Test Station Willow so you can claim the loot and Datapoint that are hidden there.

Where is Test Station Willow?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Test Station Willow is located in the large body of water northwest of the Greenhouse. It’s not clear if the facility was always underwater or used water in its research, but this location is now severely flooded. See above for a map reference for Test Station Willow.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two ways to get into Test Station Willow. You can either swim around the top of the circle that makes up the body of water to find a gap in the wall and swim inside or look for the cave underwater that’s closer to the left-hand side of the circle. Both methods get you inside and allow you to access the loot there.

What’s inside Test Station Willow?

Screenshot by Gamepur

There isn’t much in Test Station Willow. However, once you’ve made it inside the circle, you’ll see the partial sign that marks the entrance to the facility. There’s a Metal Flower that you must attack and destroy. This allows you to loot the cache behind the vines and scan the Datapoint sitting nearby. While it’s not much, this does help work towards 100% completion of all Datapoints in the game.