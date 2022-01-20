How to find the alien artifact in Pupperazzi

Finding the alien artifact in Pupperazzi is bound to stump many players. You’re tasked with finding a way to open the strange door inside a canyon, but where is the door? How do you open it? It’s one of the few objectives that requires a light degree of traditional puzzle solving. Our guide will help you find the precarious artifact.

To begin with, this objective is only viewable within the dusk or night time variants of Mellowstone. You’ll spawn on top of a cliffside overlooking some geysers. From this starting point, turn left and continue along the rocky path until you reach the canyon entrance opposite to your spawn point.

You’ll know you’re in the right spot if you see minecart tracks. Follow these tracks down the slope until the elevation levels out. Grab the ball sitting beside the circular door pictured below. Upon respawning in both the level’s night time and dusk variants multiple times, the ball spawned by this door the majority of the time. On a handful of occasions though, it spawned in the pool of water along the geysers.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the ball in your possession, keep moving until the path forks at the vending machine. Take the path toward the right and double jump onto the first platform to your left. Whether at dusk or night, there’s always going to be a dog on the edge of this platform, making it difficult to miss.

Once on top of the platform, turn around and jump along the next platforms until you reach the dead end. The symbol adoring the lower portion of one of the walls isn’t some weird glitch or even artwork. It’s a mechanism that lowers the wall when the ball makes contact with the insignia. The objective completes after you take a picture of the artifact lying beyond the wall you just lowered.