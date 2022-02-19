How to find the code to unlock the door in Latopolis in Horizon Forbidden West?

Puzzles are a big part of open-world games. No open-world game is complete without complex areas with hidden items and codes that you need to find. Up till now, you might have avoided the puzzles as you traveled across the Forbidden West. You can’t ignore the ones in Latopolis. Here is where you can find the code to the locked door in Latopolis in Horizon Forbidden West.

After you progress through Latopolis for a while, you will come across a small room with nowhere to go. The only door in the room that you can go through, besides the one hole you entered the room from, is locked and needs a code for you to get through it. Luckily, the code is hidden nearby and it only takes a little bit of searching to find it.

Turn away from the door and go to the hallway on the other side of the room. You will find a datapad on a bit of debris. Scan the datapad with your Focus to unlock a text file called “Bad Urges.” Read the file to learn that the code for the door is 7482. Go over to the console next to the door and input the code to open it.