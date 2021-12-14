How to find the giant sandwich Easter egg in Halo Infinite

The Halo series is no stranger to including odd Easter eggs and secrets in its games, and Halo Infinite is making sure that it is not left out of the party. Hidden away within the open world are various nods to characters in the series, but that’s not weird enough. There is a place on Zeta Halo you can go to find a giant sandwich. Here is where.

To find the giant sandwich Easter egg, you will need to go to a cave to the Southeast of The Spire main mission. You will know you are in the right spot by finding a dark cave with a Warthog sitting in front of a small tunnel. Go through that tunnel until you arrive in a larger open room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first column you see will have a gap near the bottom of it. You need to use your Grappleshot to get on top of it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When up there, look at the ceiling to find a small opening that you can further climb up with the Grappleshot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the top will be a room with the giant sandwich emitting some music and Grunt statues that seem to be worshiping it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You cannot kill the Grunts, and the sandwich doesn’t do anything; this is just purely an oddity that the team must have worked in while minutes away from a lunch break.