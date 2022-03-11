How to find the God of War Easter eggs in Horizon Forbidden West

The 2018 God of War completely rejuvenated the franchise and made more people care about Kratos by showing him being a father to Atreus. With that being said, it is not likely we will forget that adventure anytime soon. Luckily, we are not the only ones with Guerilla Games including a few fun nods to the game in Horizon Forbidden West. Here is where to find them.

There are three collectibles you can find in Horizon Forbidden West that are references to God of War. They come in the form of little totems called War Totems.

Totems of Brotherhood

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find the Totems of Brotherhood, go to the beach just opposite the Frost Glinthawk site in the southeastern portion of the map. You will find a dead Widemaw with a hammer in it. Go up to it and examine it to have Aloy mention some good forgers had to have made the hammer. Scan with your focus and follow the trail to find the totems of Brok and Sindri in a small little cave on the island.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Totem of War

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the Totem of War, head up the mountain to the east of the Greenhouse. At the Sunwing Site, you will see a snowy cabin. Underneath the roof to its left is a totem that depicts Kratos.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Totem of Youth

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the Totem of Youth, you need to travel near the Stormbird Site to the west of Legacy’s Landfall. Be ready for a fight when you get there. Look for the very rusty bridge with the bus underneath it. On top of that bridge is a totem that looks like Atreus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have collected all three totems, you will unlock the Mark of War face paint. Go to any Face Painter and buy it for 10 Metal Shards to equip it.