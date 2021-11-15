How to find the mysterious visitor in Sherlock Holmes Chapter One

You’ve taken your first night’s rest in the hotel, but not without solving the mystery of who murdered Ms. Emma. After a night of work, Sherlock is determined to head to the cemetery and visit his mother’s grave. Grab a carriage ride over to the graveyard and begin your journey into your memories. It all leads to the mysterious visitor. Who could it be?

A cutscene will play out as you enter the cemetery. Jon wants you to look into your memories since it seems Sherlock has forgotten some information about his mother’s funeral. In front of the large tree at the front of the cemetery, you will see a scribbled circle that indicates you must use your concentration. Activate concentration and use it to follow the path leading to the mother’s gravestone.

The gravestone is nearby on your left, but you will need to watch a few memories before you can enter the small gate blocking the path. After you reach the gravestone, Sherlock will notice a pocket watch left there recently, along with a lit candle. It’s time to investigate. Take a look at the gravestone to start and find the three clues. They are the gravestone engraving, the pocket watch, and the lit candle.

After examining the gravestone, turn around and use concentration to find tracks leading away from it. Follow the path, and just past the gate, you will see a track left by a bicycle. It leads further into the cemetery. Head to the left up the curved path. Keep following it until you reach another large tree in an open area. Here you will find an easel.

Standing beside the easel is none other than Verner Vogel, the artist Sherlock met the night before.