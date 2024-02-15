How to Find the Occultist’s Equipment in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Recommended Videos

Your ghost revenge adventures can wait; finding the Occultist’s equipment chest in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden takes absolute priority.

Because Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is an action RPG with a slightly spooky twist, you’ll mostly make your way forward through the game’s story without giving much second thought to what you left behind. However, we can’t forget this is a Don’tNod game, so every corner of the map hides a secret line of dialogue, a missable ritual, or a secret NPC.

Just like New Eden was full of extra conversations that only added to Charles’ character, this new area you find yourself in hides its fair share of secrets, but it’s mostly loot. As you complete the Spectral Web tutorial, you’ll find an Occultist’s Equipment Key. The game has been incredibly kind to show you this item, but it won’t hold your hand to help you locate the chest it opens. In this guide, I’ll show you where to find the Occultist’s Equipment in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden.

Occultist’s Equipment Location in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

To find the Occultist’s equipment in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, drop down to a cave with wolves, climb a rock to find a dead end with specters, and climb a yellow wall to reach a secret area. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of how to get there:

Visual Reference How to Find the Occultist’s Equipment Switch to Anthea and remove the webs to get the Occultist Equipment key. Squeeze through a narrow passage and drop down a steep cliff. Prepare for a short battle with wolves and specters ahead, but you’ll luckily have Antea to watch your back. Once you’re done with the battle, look for a climbable rock near the one you just dropped down from. Climb it and follow that path to a second fight with specters only. Look for a climbable wall in the area to get to the Occultist equipment location in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden.

What’s In the Occultist’s Equipment in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Inside the Occultist’s Equipment chest, you’ll find a Spiritual Necklace in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. This amulet can be equipped anytime through your inventory but upgraded only in a campfire.

The Spiritual Necklace grants ten spirit points, 14% spectral resistance, one wisdom point, one wrath point, and ten persistence points. Additionally, it reduces the damage Antea takes by 5%.