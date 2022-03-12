How to find the PvP Vendor in Lost Ark

The MMORPG Lost Ark was recently updated with a lot of new content. Lost Ark started with a bang in February 2022, with tons of content for fans to dig into at launch. Raids, chaos dungeons, and an assortment of PvP features were included. Lost Ark is set to begin its first official competitive PvP season, and we know how you can participate.

How to unlock PvP

Screenshot by Gamepur

The PvP in Lost Ark at the moment is considered unranked. It does contain a series of rewards, but a dedicated PvP merchant is not yet in the game. The new update that arrived on March 11 sets the stage for the first competitive PvP season later this month. This update will bring competitive Proving Grounds to the world of Arkesia. Once the PvP season begins, expect an update on where the PvP vendor will be located.

Before you can engage in any PvP activity, you must first hit level 26 and reach the Rebuilding Luterra quest. This quest will introduce you to the proving grounds and unlock PvP for your character. There is no current PvP vendor in Lost Ark.

Once the Proving Grounds PvP is unlocked, you are free to compete in several modes.

Deathmatch – A six player free for all match.

Team Deathmatch – Two teams of three compete for the most kills in a set amount of time.

Team Elimination – Similar to Team Deathmatch, except players are locked into a series of one versus one battles to see which team is best.

Completing this quest and getting some practice rounds in while it’s unranked. Use this time to get ready for the competitive PvP season launch and the new PvP vendor coming alongside it.