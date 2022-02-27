What are the rewards for PVP in Lost Ark?

The Proving Grounds of Luterra Castle present the more mechanically savvy Lost Ark players with the means to compete against one another for limited-edition rewards.

In climbing the ranked ladder, players will earn increasingly impressive loot. Providing incentives for players to improve, ranks as exclusive at the top 30 players in each server receive their own unique tiers of gear, ranging from rank-specific cosmetics and auras to impressive amounts of in-game crystals for the game’s elite.

How to qualify for rewards

Screenshot by Gamepur

When a player’s character initially reaches the Proving Grounds, the option to queue for competitive matches is locked by default.

Players must first progress their characters to level 20 before attempting to play competitively. In addition, to familiarize themselves with the Proving Grounds’ competitive format, would-be competitors are first tasked with playing a handful of unranked, “normal” matches, working their starting tier of 20 up to one before competitive matchmaking will become available to them.

How to rank up in competitive matchmaking

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once players reach tier one in normal matchmaking, the vertically-progressing tier system is abandoned for that of a more Elo-based rank format: The winner of a competitive match is awarded points, while the loser sacrifices some points of their own.

Climbing ranks is entirely dependent on a given player’s performance in competitive matches, where their rank will increase as their point total passes certain thresholds.

Silver: 1500 or higher

Gold: 1700 or higher

Platinum: 1900 or higher

Diamond: 2100 or higher

The two ranks that exist above Diamond — Master and Grand Master — are reserved not for players within a certain bracket of points, but instead for the top 100 and top 30 players in each server, respectively.

These top players represent the 100 highest point totals in a given server, with the player technically ranked 101 not advancing until they surpass the successes of the player ranked 100.

Rewards for ranking up

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below 1500 points, in Bronze rank, players will receive no reward at all for their competitive play.

Players see at least some return on investment if they maintain a Silver rank, being awarded with nothing more than a PvP-specific unique pants cosmetic.

Gold and Platinum ranks further drape the player in their winnings, awarding chestpiece and headwear cosmetics. Players subsequently stuck in Diamond at least get a competitive title for their efforts, on top of their fancy new outfit.

The top 100 winners in Master and Grand Master gain the most interesting rewards of all: on top of the title and cosmetic set of the previous ranks, these players earn a rank-specific aura, as well as a respective 3,000 and 10,000 Blue Crystals for their efforts.

