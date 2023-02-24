The Rebreather is a critical item you need to find to help you breathe underwater in Sons of the Forest. If you don’t have it, swimming in the ocean or inside caves will be challenging and impossible to survive. You’ll need this item to find several tools moving forward in Sons of the Forest. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Rebreather in Sons of the Forest.

Where to find the Rebreather in Sons of the Forest

You can find the Rebreather relatively early during your Sons of the Forest playthrough. You can find it inside the cave where you crashed. Even though you can find it early, we’d recommend going into this cave after you have some equipment and a reasonable amount of time exploring the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you enter the cave, proceed through and continue until you encounter the mutants in the dimly lit area. Dispatch them, and you’ll be able to freely explore the cave. Rather than going forward, proceed to the left when you can. You’ll know you’re going down the correct way if you find floating life preservers and a small inflatable hoop.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continue following this path, and you’ll discover a small pool area in the cave. On the other side, you’ll see a lightly lit area. However, jumping into the water is not the best route for you to go. Instead, go to the right. If you go into the water, there will be a shark in the water, which can attack you if you’re swimming.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the other side, the Rebreather will be next to the light on the ground. You’ll automatically equip it, and the Rebreather will activate on your character whenever you dive into the water. You can refuel it using air canisters.