You’ll need multiple opportunities to find a shovel while playing Sons of the Forest. It’s an extremely helpful tool for you, and adding it to your kit should make your life easier while playing the game. Unfortunately, it’s a tricky item to find when you start the game, so tracking it down might take some time. Here’s what you need to know about how to find a shovel in Sons of the Forest.

Where to find a shovel in Sons of the Forest

When you start playing the game, you won’t have too much to go on, but you’ll have a GPS with a handful of markers leading you in multiple directions. Unfortunately, when you reach those markers or find some nearby graves where you crashed, you must use a shovel. Searching around the immediate area for the item won’t yield one. There are a handful of items you’ll need before you can retrieve the shovel. You need to find the rebreather and the Rope Gun, which is close to the 3D printer.

How to find the rebreather

You can find the rebreather in the first cave you appear at in Sons of the Forest, south of the crash site. Head inside, deal with the mutants and explore the cave. You should find the rebreather close to the water, next to a handful of dead bodies.

How to find the Rope Gun

The next step is to make your way to the 3D printer inside a hidden cave and head to a cave close to it. This will lead you to the Rope Gun, and you’ll need to battle through a horde of mutants to reach it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can fight the mutants, a large blob will be blocking your path. However, we were able to destroy it by using a time bomb, which we made using a C4 Brick, five coins, duct tape, wire, a watch, and a circuit board. Once you have all of those, you can make the time bomb, throw it at the blob, and progress forward into the cave.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next problem is traversing this cave. It’s relatively dark, and difficult to go due to the number of mutants you will fight. We recommend lining your path using flares, having a torch ready, and bringing plenty of medical supplies and food. Our best advice for finding the Rope Gun is to continue through the cave and advance, following the path. Although dark, it’s a clear path forward, with a handful of turns. When you reach the end of the cave, you’ll find the Rope Gun, and then you can exit it by jumping down from the Rope Gun location and leaving.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next part will take you closer to the crash site. You want to find a cave close to the base of the snowy mountain, which will have the shovel inside. You’ll need to use the rebreather and the Rope Gun to reach it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you enter the cave, hold the Rope Gun and interact with the rope that takes you to the other side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the other side, there will be a deep water area you can search through, and you’ll find the shovel close to the bottom of this area. You can then exit the cave and start digging holes across the island.